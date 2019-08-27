RICHLAND, WA - Thousands of kids are heading back to school this week, and they're ready to show off their new hairstyles, clothes and backpacks. One young student's new haircut came with purpose.

Maddie is 12 years old and is starting 5th grade this year. Maddie is deaf and at birth she was diagnosed with a heart condition. But- surgery after surgery, she's a fighter.

"She's going to keep fighting and I just kept thinking that I need to give back," said Maddie's mom, Jemima Crosby-Matthews.

Maddie's mom Jemima decided to pay it forward by donating Maddie's hair to 'Locks of Love.'

"Jemima sent me a picture, and her hair is down to her bottom," said hairstylist Jennifer Mora. "Then she says she wants to donate it to Locks of Love, and then she starts school the next day. I'm like okay, I can do it."

After years of going to Jennifer's salon in Richland, Jemima chose Jennifer to do the job. Jennifer says she's done many 'Locks of Love' haircuts, but this one.. this one is special.

"She's been in the hospital. She's gone through special programs," said Jennifer. "It's a big deal for her to cut her hair."

It's a big deal for Maddie too when she sees her more than 15 inches of hair chopped off for the first time.

"They have this freeing new hairstyle, and they just say 'Awww.' They just love it," said Jennifer.

Without words, Maddie's reaction is priceless.