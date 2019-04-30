17-year old shot in Kennewick park

KENNEWICK, WA - A 17-year old girl was shot in the arm at a park last night.

Officers say she was sitting in a car with three other people at Underwood Park on 2020 W 7th Ave at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday when she was shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Officers say the 17-year had relocated to the area of S Vancouver St and W 4th Ave and called police.

Police are looking for suspect car that left the scene.

They described it as a 2002-2002 charcoal grey or blue Dodge Durango.

This is an on going investigation. If you have any information.Contact the Kennewick police Department at 509-628-0333 or you can provide an anonymous tip by calling Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit one online at http://www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.