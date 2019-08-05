5:32 PM UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - A person has been arrested related to the officer-involved shooting in Prosser early Monday morning, police say.

After information was gathered during the investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Abdiel Benjamin Vargas, 19, for assault in the first degree.

Police say Vargas was found this afternoon traveling in a vehicle in the area of W. Clearwater Ave. and SR 395 in Kennewick. Kennewick Police Department officers stopped the vehicle and took Vargas into custody without incident.

1:29 PM UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - The officer injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning has been identified.

Antonio Bustamante, 24, has been with the Prosser Police Department for a little over a year, the department says.

When Officer Bustamante first arrived to the 200 Block of Canyon Drive to reports of someone trying to get into two apartments, he was shot at by an unknown person. Officer Bustamante returned fire, but it is not known if the suspect was hit.

According to police, another uninvolved tenant received several gunshot wounds just as officers arrived. Both the tenant's and the officer's wounds were not considered life threatening, and Officer Bustamante has since been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and several people have been identified as persons of interest.