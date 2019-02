HERMISTON, OR - The Hermiston Police Department is asking the community to look for a reported runaway/missing person.

Jonathan Flaman is 15 years old and has been listed as a runaway/missing person since February 12.

If you have seen Jonathan or know where he is, please call HPD and reference case #19-0376. You can call them at (541) 567-5519.

The Hermiston Police Department's Facebook post was posted by Captain Travis Eynon.