Richland, Wash. - An 11-year-old girl woke up to an intruder standing over her early this morning in Richland.

Now, police need your help finding him. It happened on Ferrara Lane in south Richland.

Police say he got in through an unlocked garage door. They say there was a physical struggle between the child and the man, and he ended up leaving.

Police say there were also two car prowlers reported in the area around the same time. They ask everyone in the area to check your cars and your cameras for anything suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information please contact Richland Police.