UMATILLA COUNTY, WA- A 75 year old woman was killed after a car crash in Hermiston Friday night. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Highway 395 at the intersection of east Punkin Center Road.

According to Oregon State Police Alicia Salas and her husband Elidio Salas De La Paz were driving southbound on 395. While they were making a left hand turn onto east Punkin Center Road a driver going north didn't stop at the red light and hit them.

The driver of the car was 45 year old Michelle Dawn Fry of Umatilla. Police say she was driving under the influence. Fry was booked into Umatilla County jail on charges of manslaughter, DUI, assault and reckless driving.

Elidio Salas De La Paz was transported to the hospital his condition is currently unknown.