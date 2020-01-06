MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - A Walla Walla woman is dead after being struck by a car in Milton-Freewater early Sunday morning, Oregon State Police says.

On Jan. 5 at about 3:30 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Hwy 11 near NE 1st Ave.

OSP says initial investigation shows that the pedestrian, identified as Alicia Bernhardt, 20, was struck by what is believed to be a 2002-2003 Blue Honda Accord driving northbound. The car drove away before emergency personnel arrived on scene.

The Accord should have sustained damage to the passenger side front corner and is now missing the passenger side mirror, OSP says.

Bernhardt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (mobile) and refer to Senior Trooper Dan Chichester case# SP-20004675.