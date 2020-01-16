WESTON, OR - A 58-year-old woman is dead after a snowmobile accident in Weston.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15 at about 5:20 p.m., Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and East Umatilla County Fire responded to a report of a single snowmobile accident near the 78300 block of Lieuallen Road.

Snowmobilers and a snow cat operated by a Umatilla County Electric employee helped first responders reach the scene. JoLynn Lieuallen of Weston was declared dead when medics arrived at about 5:56 p.m.