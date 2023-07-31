KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has released Washington and Oregon year-to-date fire statistics.
In Washington State, there have been 1,451 fires.
1,341 of those fires are either human-caused or undetermined. These fires have burnt 96,111 acres.
110 fires in Washington have been caused by lightning. The lightning-caused fires have burnt 718 acres in total.
In Oregon, 999 fires have occurred this year.
In Oregon, 819 fires are undetermined or Human-caused. These fires have burnt 65,017 acres.
180 fires in Oregon have been caused by lightning. Burning 6,927 acres.
