Wildfire breaks out in Lincoln County

A wildfire has broken out northwest of Davenport

 From the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

KENNEWICK, Wash.- 

Northwest Interagency Coordination Center has released Washington and Oregon year-to-date fire statistics

In Washington State, there have been 1,451 fires. 

1,341 of those fires are either human-caused or undetermined. These fires have burnt 96,111 acres. 

110 fires in Washington have been caused by lightning. The lightning-caused fires have burnt 718 acres in total. 

In Oregon, 999 fires have occurred this year. 

In Oregon, 819 fires are undetermined or Human-caused. These fires have burnt 65,017 acres. 

180 fires in Oregon have been caused by lightning. Burning 6,927 acres. 

