BENTON COUNTY, Wash. –
UPDATE 3:03 p.m. - According to Benton County Fire District 1, the fire's estimated acreage decreased to 1,580 acres.
Containment is still at 40 percent at this time. BCFD 1 says this will not change throughout the night.
The cause has been confirmed by BCFD 1 to have been a truck fire.
The State Fire Marshal's Office also says the fire is threatening power lines and the BNSF mainline.
UPDATE 2:35 p.m. - According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, state mobilization has been authorized.
NonStop Local staff at the scene has confirmed with BCFD 1 that fire crews from Lewis and Cowlitz counties are included in the mobilization.
UPDATE 12:32 p.m. - According to Benton County Fire District 1, the fire is still estimated to be 2,000 acres and is now 40 percent contained.
There are still no threats to the public.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE - A wildfire in Yellepit grew to over an estimated 2,000 acres overnight, according to Benton County Fire District 1.
In a series of Facebook posts, BCFD 1’s Jenna Kochenauer said crews received information at 6:11 p.m. on Friday about a wildfire in the area. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 650 acres, and crews said they would be mopping out throughout the night.
Earlier this morning, BCFD 1 said the fire grew overnight and crews would request more support to help contain it.
Kochenauer said that no buildings or crops are in danger since the fire is burning in a remote area. BCFD 1 believe the fire was caused by a car in the area, but that is still under investigation.
