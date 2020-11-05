YETI Recalls 20-ounce "rambler" travel mugs

Yeti is recalling more than a quarter million 20-ounce "Rambler" travel mugs.
The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot liquid can spill, posing a burn hazard.
Yeti has gotten two reports of the magnet slider being ejected after sealing the mug full of hot liquid. No injuries have been reported.
If you have this mug you can call YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday, productrecall@yeti.com, or online at www.yeti.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.