YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Fire Department is joining most departments around the region and the National Fire Protection Association to promote fire prevention week, which runs from October, 9, to October, 15.
"It's important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds," said Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham.
The Yakima Fire Department hopes to educate everyone about actions they can take to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their homes safe from fire.
"Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to get out," said Chief Markham.
