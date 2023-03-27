YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue (KVFR) have partnered to form the Central Washington Fire Training Academy (CWFTA).
“This a great benefit to both agencies. YFD and KVFR have a long-standing partnership in working together and this will greatly increase the efficiency on an emergency scene as we both work and train the same way,” said YFD Chief Aaron Markham.
Firefighters from both agencies will learn the basics of firefighting and wildfire fighting, as well as how to respond to medical issues and hazardous materials through the CWFTA according to a Yakima Fire Department press release.
CWFTA began in January due to the need for training recruits in a timely manner because of vacancies, the cost of surrounding academies and the benefit of YFD and KVFR teaching their own recruits according to YFD's press release.
CWFTA training classes are held at the YFD training center, while live fire training is conducted in KVFR’s coverage area. The most recent live fire training event was held on March 22.
Two more CWFTA training sessions are scheduled for May and September which would bring the total number of firefighters trained to 30 or more by the end of the year according to YFD's press release.
“It is great to see the recruits’ growth and working together. We hope to continue this partnership for many years to come and welcome other departments to join CWFTA," YFD Deputy Chief D.J. Goldsmith.
