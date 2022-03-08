YAKIMA -
Yakima Fire Department has reported they are currently managing a wildfire around SR 24 between the river and the greenway. The slow-moving fire is near the Wastewater Treatment Plant and is not moving forward still.
YFD plans to monitor the fire for several days. Expect to see smoke and flames for several days.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.