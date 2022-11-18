YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima Fire Department (YFD) crews responded to a commercial structure fire around 2:20 a.m. November, 18, on the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damage.
When fire crews arrived on scene they found a dumpster fire in the alley that had spread to a two-story commercial business.
According to a YFD press release, firefighters contained the fire near the alley then put the fire out in the building.
The fire damaged the alley and garage area of the building and the smoke damage extended throughout the structure.
35 firefighters responded to the fire and the YFD was assisted by the East Valley Fire Department, Selah Fire Department, West Valley Fire Department, and fire crews from the Yakima Training Center.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported in the fire.
