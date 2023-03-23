YAKIMA, Wash.- Crews have responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of North 34th Avenue in Yakima.
When fire crews arrived on scene around 3:07 p.m. smoke could be seen coming from the attic area of a single story home.
16 firefighters responded to the fire according to YFD. Smoke and fire damage extended through the whole house and after an initial investigation the damage to the home was estimated at $100,000.
According to the Yakima Fire Department no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
