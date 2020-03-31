YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to seven fires in a span of just over six hours, from about 9:30 pm Monday, March 30th, through 3:40 am Tuesday, March 31st.
The first of the seven overnight fires involved one unit in a 4-plex in the 600 block of West Nob Hill Boulevard. The fire was reported at 9:33 pm Monday night. It extended into the attic, but YFD crews were able to access and quickly extinguish the fire. There were no injuries. One occupant was displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated dollar loss is $30,000. The 4-plex unit’s roof, exterior wall and interior were damaged. The response to the fire required a temporary closure of Nob Hill Boulevard’s eastbound lanes.
Six of the seven overnight fires involved dumpster and/or rubbish fires in an area between Naches Avenue and 3rd Avenue along the Yakima Avenue corridor. All six were intentionally set. The Yakima Police Department is assisting with locating possible suspects.