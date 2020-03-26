YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to three fires in less than seven hours from last night through early this morning, Thursday, March 26th:
- At 3:43 am today, Thursday, YFD firefighters were called to the 400 block of South 48th Avenue. The fire involved two vehicles parked outside of a home. The fire consumed the vehicles, then extended into one room of the house.
During the course of the fire, a natural gas line was broken. Natural gas escaping from the line was on fire. Cascade Natural Gas responded and turned off the line. The response to the fire required closing 48th Avenue between Tieton Drive and Walnut Street for several hours this morning.
There were no injuries. The cause is undetermined at this time. The estimated dollar loss is $30,000.
- At 11:56 pm last night, Wednesday, YFD was called to the 900 block of North 4th Street for an exterior fire involving a commercial building. Firefighters contained the fire to a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit. There were no injuries. Estimated dollar loss is $10,000. YFD believes the fire was intentionally set.
- At 9:00 pm last night, YFD crews were called to the 700 block of South 6th Street for a propane explosion in a recreational vehicle. Two men inside suffered 2nd degree burns and were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.
Overall, YFD has responded to four fires in the past two days. YFD was called to the 1200 block of North 1st Street at 8:29 pm on Tuesday, March 24th. The fire involved a single-story building at a hotel. There were no injuries and the estimated dollar loss is $10,000. The cause of the fire is believed to be intentional.