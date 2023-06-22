YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima fire crews responded to two separate structure fires within a couple minutes and a few blocks on the morning of June 22.
While fighting the first fire crews noticed smoke coming from a nearby residence a few blocks away. According to IAFF Local 469 crews were spread thin responding to two fires at the same time and off-duty personnel were called in to respond to medical calls and needs.
The exact cause of the fires is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if the two fires were connected.
