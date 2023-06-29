YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Air Terminal named Robert Hodgeman as the new Airport Director in March, and since claiming the position, Hodgeman has had a busy schedule.
While balancing the potential of additional flights to Seattle and a new destination, YKM is also working to find ways to bring people back to Yakima.
In Hodgeman's mind, that starts before the traveler even leaves the airport.
"I've had the good fortune to travel across the country throughout my professional life and I've experienced that sometimes when you arrive at an airport in a particular community, there's a very unique impression that you get as soon as you get off the plane," said Hodgeman.
Hodgeman uses the example of Louisville, Kentucky, citing imagery of the Kentucky Derby and Louisville Slugger from the plane as his sources of inspiration.
In Yakima, there's no horse races or historical baseball bat companies to spotlight. Instead, the focus goes to wineries, hops and outdoor recreation.
YKM is working with Yakima Valley Tourism to put footage of what the valley has to offer on televisions throughout the terminal.
"Everything about what's inside the airport terminal is focused on bringing out the richness of the community there," said Hodgeman. "We have a rich community here in Yakima, so we're working very hard to showcase the community in Yakima, specifically all the things that we have to offer. This is really a tremendous place to come and have a nice time."
While making improvements to its services, the airport wants potential flyers to consider YKM instead of making the drive to Pasco or Seattle for connecting flights to their destinations.
"We recognize that travel time on the road is sometimes high and with the cost of fuel right now, sometimes expensive," said Hodgeman. "We want to encourage people to come back to Yakima."
In addition to the focus on the community offerings, YKM is close to restarting the early morning departure, late night return flights to and from Seattle as well as looking into a potential terminal renovation.
"We're trying to let people know that Yakima Airport is back in business and we're ready to be here to support you," said Hodgeman.
