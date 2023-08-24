YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Air Terminal is set to expand its flight schedule on November 17, adding an early morning departure and late-night arrival in and out of Yakima. Ahead of the addition, the airport is working to expand its food and coffee options to best accommodate travelers.
"We recognize that the new sets of flights is coming back November 17, and we wanted that to be as positive of an experience for the travelers as we possibly can," said Airport Director Robert Hodgeman.
Coffee drinkers in Yakima have responded well to the poll with 880 responses as of August 24, and local coffee leading the way.
Coffee Provider Preferences
Hodgeman tells me the support of local business from the poll didn't surprise him, and the airport plans to look into a local provider.
"I really think that speaks to the Yakima Valley and the community here," said Hodgeman. "Highlight local, stay local and it just speaks to a lot of the pride the community has here in the Yakima Valley."
As for food options, the poll leaned towards a meal option with fresh sandwiches leading the way.
Food Options Preferences
- Fresh sandwiches 59.64%
- Fresh pastries 17.06%
- Fresh fruit 15.94%
- Chips and candy 4.79%
- Microwaveable food 2.56%
The results for food options caught the Airport Director off guard, as he expected the 8 a.m. departure times of the new flights to influence the numbers.
"We thought that because of the early morning flight, that we would have a real strong support for the breakfast items," said Hodgeman.
YKM is also looking into installing a bistro area, where passengers can lounge and enjoy their food at tables. The restaurant that used to operate out of the second floor of the terminal is also under consideration to be renovated.
"We still have a lot of work ahead of us but it's a really nice commercial kitchen and right next to it is a space that could be a cafe," said Hodgeman. "So, once we get that work completed, we certainly will be looking for someone who would like to come in and run a sandwich and soup shop or a coffee and pastry shop or something like that."
With less than 4 months to an extra wave of travelers, the airport is eager to get the new options ready for passengers.
"We definitely want to have the vending options on board in time for the second flight November 17 but we're working really hard and we're hoping to get on board quite a bit sooner than that," said Hodgeman.
While the poll expired on September 1, McAllister Field doesn't plan to stop listening to the community's needs.
"If there comes a point where the public is, you know, becoming dissatisfied, then we will certainly want to hear from the public and we may go out and ask again," said Hodgeman.
