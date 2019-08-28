YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima YMCA is looking to fill over 40 full time equivalent jobs. There are full time and part time positions available.

The YMCA Executive Director, Bob Romero said they are looking to fill different positions throughout the new facility.

Some of the available job areas are:

-Aquatic Center

-Membership Services

-Health and Wellness

-Maintenance,

-Human Resources

-Youth Outreach

The job fair will be at WorkSource at 1205 Ahtanum Rd, Union Gap, WA from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.