You can earn more cash while fishing in the Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Fishery Program this Spring

WA - The Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Fishery Program increased the amount of cash people can earn per fish they catch this year. The season starts in May and runs through September.
Last year, the Pikeminnow program saw less participation because of covid and poor river conditions. In efforts to increase participation this year, the program has increased the value of each fish. Starting May you can earn $6 for your first 25 fish. If you catch between 25 and 200 fish you'll be paid $8 for each fish. If you catch over 200 fish, each fish will get you $10.
The program also tagged special fish that are worth $500. All the fish you catch must be nine inches or larger and caught within the program boundaries. The program stretches out from the mouth to Priest Rapids Dam to the mouth of Hell’s Canyon Dam.
The Program Leader Eric Winther said the goal of this program is to help baby Salmon and Steelhead have a better chance to make it to sea.
"Northern Pikeminnow are one of, if not the most, largest predator of baby Salmon and Steelhead in the Columbia and Snake Rivers," Winther said. "They're also a fish that's not particularly good to eat so anglers don't catch them. This program is a way to reward anglers that catch this fish."
The goal of this program is to catch 10 to 20% of the Pikeminnow population that are predator sized to help decrease the average size of the fish over time. Predator fish are nine inches and larger - those are the ones that eat the baby Salmon and Steelheads.
Winther said they put special tags on 500 to 2,500 fish each year all throughout the program's fishing boundaries and about 100 to 250 are caught. The tags are used to estimate how much of the Pikeminnow's population was caught that year.
This program has been around since 1991 and has seen success in decreasing the average size of a Pikeminnow.
The average size of the fish has decreased 35% since the program started. Pikeminnows are on average about 14 inches long.
The largest the program has seen caught was about 28 inches.
Last year, the top angler caught 7,185 fish, seven of those with special tags, to earn a total of $61,009.
The largest amount of money was earned in 2016. The top angler caught 14,019 fish, 12 of those with special tags, to earn $119,341.
Winther said while the program may be more difficult for beginners because they don't have the expertise on where to find the fish, everyone can try it out and have success.
"People if they're going to try the program be patient, because it's easy to get discouraged when you see these top anglers come in with 50 fish a day," Winther said. "You may only catch one or two, you may get discouraged but that's okay you're doing good."
Registration should open sometime before May on the program's website. You can find more information about the rules and how to register by clicking here.