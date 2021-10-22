PASCO, WA - October 21st is international 'Credit Union Day' and to celebrate, several local credit unions came together to help the Pasco Goodwill.
Gesa, Hapo, Numerica, STCU, and Tri-CU did an internal clothing drive to provide professional clothing for people in need.
Pasco's goodwill will now have the 'Credit Union Closet' where community members can get free professional clothing for future job interviews. The credit unions also created free financial tips and educational worksheets which can be found on goodwill's website.
The credit unions also donated 10,000 dollars to Goodwill.
"We are just decided as this market continues to grow and there are needs right here in our backyard and in our own communities we wanted to stand up and do something so we had some of our local leaders reach out to leaders in the credit unions and just asked 'Hey, do you want to be a part of this' and everyone stood up and said 'We want to be apart of this it sounds like its going to be great' and it ended up being better than any of us even realized," said Andy Stirling, Senior Vice President of Numerica Credit Union.