PASCO, WA - The Tri Cities future year-round public market in Pasco will be called Osprey Pointe Marketplace and is holding a contest for the logo design! Become a part of local history by designing the logo for the market.
“We want the logo to truly encompass the area, so one requirement of the design will be to include a local landmark,” said James Sexton of JMS Construction/JMS Development, developers of Osprey Pointe and the Osprey Pointe Marketplace.
Individuals are encouraged to design a logo that will be used online, in print, signage and merchandize. It will need to be flexible to be resized and also work in full color and black and white. The winner will receive $1,000 cash and the bragging rights as the logo designer of Osprey Pointe Marketplace.
All entries must be submitted by July 15, 2021 via email directly to info@jmstricities.com or by mail to: Osprey Pointe Marketplace, 904 Ainsworth Avenue, Pasco, Wa, 99301, for consideration and review as an official entry of the Contest. Entries may be submitted electronically or sketch design.
Should sketch art be selected as the winning logo, a professional graphic designer will be chosen by Osprey Pointe Marketplace to recreate the design in electronic format.
About Osprey Pointe and Osprey Pointe Marketplace:
Osprey Pointe is a 55+ acre piece of property located in Pasco Washington with a gentle slope to the great Columbia River where you have a variety of city and mountain views. JMS Construction/JMS Development has teamed with the Port of Pasco and the City of Pasco to develop this site into what will become a hub of excitement for Eastern Washington and Oregon. There will be a variety of over 600 homes/condos/rentals available as well as Commercial opportunities, Restaurants, a Marketplace for local vendors, enhanced waterfront access, Concert venues and So Much More! Osprey Pointe Marketplace plans to open in June of 2022. Marketplace at Osprey Pointe will be a self-sustaining environment for different business to support each other and offer a central location to meet. Interested vendors can visit jmstricities.com to learn more of how to secure a space.