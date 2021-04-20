You can win $400 in the Children’s Reading Foundation's annual Reading on the Run event

KENNEWICK, WA – The Children’s Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia (CRFMC) partners with Hapo Community Credit Union to announce the second annual Reading on the Run event.
Reading on the Run is a Socially Distanced Poker Run where you can drive to local businesses across the Tri-Cities and try to collect the best hand of cards. The winner with the best poker hand, will win $400.
The Reading on the Run event will be Saturday, April 24, from 2:00pm to 5:00 PM at multiple locations across the Tri-Cities.
Click here to register for the online event.
Preregistration includes one card and one raffle ticket for $25. Registration online open until Wednesday April 21 or day of at the HAPO building on Clearwater.
Participants have the chance of winning instant win prizes as well from supporting businesses including two $50 cash prizes. Amazing baskets will be raffled away at the end of the event.
All proceeds of the fundraiser go to support the purchase and distribution of books for vulnerable children across Benton and Franklin Counties to stop the Summer Slide, the slide of literacy skills that occurs each summer.