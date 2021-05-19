You can win a $500 gift card by participating in WGU's free scavenger hunt in Pasco

PASCO, WA - WGU Washington is hosting free scavenger hunt around Pasco to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and everyone is invited to participate.
At the conclusion of the hunt, the top team in each participating city will receive a $500 American Express Gift Card and a WGU Washington swag pack.
Starting Friday, May 21 and ending on Monday, May 31. Participants pick any two days within that window and complete as many challenges as they can in 48 hours.
Sign up for the hunt using this form. Participants can play in teams or solo. Once signed up, participants will receive a confirmation email with a code to compete. Participants will need to download the Let’s Roam App and input the event code to access the hunt. Additional information on how to participate can be found here.
WGU Washington, an online, competency-based university designed to expand access to higher education for Washington residents.