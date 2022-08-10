You Could See Yakima County Sheriff's Office Start Wearing It's New Body Cameras Next Week

YAKIMA, WA - Last week and most of this week Yakima County Sheriff's Office has been in training for its new implementation of Axon body cameras.
Casey Schilperoort, the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me they are expected to have their deputies officially start wearing them on 8/15/2022.
"When deputies have them and they're recording and people realize they're being recorded in public, it tends to make people behave more," said Schilperoort. "Behave better."
In January House Bill 1223 became a new law requiring law enforcement officers across the state to electronically record audio and video of interrogations.
"It will help determine the facts of the case rather than just he said she said," said Patrol Lt. Aaron Wuitschick with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
With the new implementation, Schilperoort told me everyone is pretty excited to have this new transition.
"I think it's going to be great for us," he said. "I think it's going to be great for the community in general."
Something cool I found out about the cameras is if one person takes out their gun or their taser, every law enforcement officer, regardless of the agency will have their body camera triggered to start recording. This could be very beneficial in investigations or situations when things get out of control.
"So it's not just you're getting my point of view if I draw my duty weapon or the taser," said Wuitschick. "You're now getting the other deputies or officer's point of view on that incident as well."
One thing YCSO told me they have been struggling with since the new planned rollout with the body cameras, is trying to find someone who would have to edit and redact videos if people request them.
"It's a little difficult to hire people when they realize that they are going to have to be seeing and hearing some of the bad things that happen," said Schilperoort.
Schilperoort told me people who fill that position would be having to look at traumatizing things like other people hurt, officer-involved shootings, and people who have been killed.
That's why the county offers peer support and therapy for individuals affected by traumatizing things on duty.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office lists its open job listings HERE if you would like to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.