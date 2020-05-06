WASHINGTON STATE - 4-H Members in Yakima, Chelan, Cowlitz, Douglas, Grant, and Pierce counties are invited to attend a Virtual Fun Fair. It is also open to youth from the Washington National Guard, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Fairchild, and Pierce and Kitsap YMCA Child Care.

The purpose of the Virtual Fun Fair is to give our members the opportunity to show what they have been working on during the Stay Home, Stay Healthy mandate. A lot of the still life classes will be offered. Members of 4-H, YMCA After-school Child Care and National Guard/Military dependents are able to participate.

Entering Exhibits in the Virtual Fun Fair will be different than entering at the county or state fair. Entries need to be photographed and uploaded to the FairEntry program. There is no entry fee for exhibiting. This is a fun fair with only virtual ribbons given for entries. Judging will be based on photo(s) of the project. The exhibits for this Fun Virtual Fair should have been produced since March 1, 2020. Exhibitors will be awarded virtual ribbons, and in some case will receive feedback from judges before submitting your exhibit in your County or State fair.

There are special classes for Stay Home Stay Healthy photography and Breathing Etiquette masks. 4-H Members can also enter a poster to thank Covid-19 front-line workers.

Yakima County is looking forward to seeing all the creative projects from our youth. Yakima County 4-H youth & families who are having challenges with the Virtual Fun Fair contest technology, please feel free to contact Jenny or Callie at the 4-H Office to provide you with assistance in participating. The 4-H Office is currently closed to the public; but we are teleworking, and can be reached via phone at 574-1600 or Jenny at 574-1584. Jenny can be reached via email at Jennifer.Loyd@co.yakima.wa.us.

Share your creations online using your head, heart, hands, and health, let your project lights shine and provide inspiration to others. Thanks for your entries! Jenny, Bonnie & Callie.

Registration is currently open for the 2020 Virtual Fun Fair, https://piercefunfair.fairentry.com/Fair/SignIn/14363.