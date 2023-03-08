TOPPENISH, Wash. - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed at the El Corral Motel in Toppenish on the morning of March 7, according to the Yakima County Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The El Corral Motel is located at 61731 US Highway 97. The motel is still open for regular operations.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
