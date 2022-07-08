KPD arrests man for alleged assault of a child, newborn hospitalized for skull fracture

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A juvenile male was taken to a local hospital on July 8 after being shot in the hip, according to Kennewick Police Officer Jose Mata. Around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 10th Avenue for shots fired. 

Witnesses reported the shooter may have used a handgun and ran away. It was not determined whether the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle. 

Interviews are still underway and the investigation is ongoing, according to Mata. He says there is no danger to the public at this time.