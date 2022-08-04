Young man shot in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department pulled into a parking lot around the 1000 block of 10th Avenue to find a 19-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Lieutenant Jason Kiel reports the victim is currently in good condition. He said KPD believes the shooting was targeted, but the investigation is ongoing. No suspect has been apprehended for the first degree assault with weapons.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact KPD at 509-628-0333.
