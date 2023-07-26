TRI-CITIES, Wash. -National Night Out is a community drug and crime prevention event in the United States that is mostly held the first Tuesday of August.
The goal of this event is to connect people with their community members. National Night Out is being held in the Tri-Cities and beyond.
Here's how you can celebrate:
Kennewick:
Tuesday August 1, 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex.
According to Visit Tri-Cities there is free food for the first 1,000 people that show up. Free activities include "knockerball" inflatables, Big Top the Clown, and city vehicle displays.
Richland:
Tuesday August 1, 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the fingernail stage at Howard Amon Park. There will be food trucks, hands on activities, displays, and raffle drawings for bikes.
Sunnyside:
Friday August 4, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at South Hill Park. There will be free food, a water dunk tank, music by D.J. Nune, and more.
Wapato:
Tuesday August 1, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lions Park. There will be food, music and prizes.
Walla Walla:
Tuesday August 1, 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park. The event will begin with a parade and there will be free pizza, ice cream, games and prizes.
Yakima:
Monday July 31, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. There will be food, crafts, games and vendors present. Entry is free of charge.
