YAKIMA, Wash.-
Laura Armstrong has been named the executive director of the nonproft EarthGen.
“We look forward to the next chapter of EarthGen under Laura's leadership," said Steve Shestag, board chair of EarthGen. "Together, we will continue to advance our work as we expand access for youth across Washington and strengthen our programs for even greater success.”
According to EarthGen's website the nonprofit is a science-based, action-oriented program geared towards young people to gain the knowledge, skills and experience to become leaders for climate solutions and environmental justice.
"I am thrilled to join the EarthGen team," Armstrong said. "This organization’s mission is deeply aligned with my own core values, and I am excited to work together at the nexus of racial, social, geographic, and environmental justice."
Armstrong will build on EarthGen’s success in bringing needed climate science education to students and teachers across Washington according to an EarthGen press release.
More than 40,000 K-12 students across Washington engaged with EarthGen programs last year according to today's press release.
“My vision is to build upon EarthGen’s existing success in connecting and educating young people statewide as changemakers and stewards for a healthy environment," Armstrong said.
