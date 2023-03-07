YAKIMA, Wash.- As part of the Youth Advocacy Day, high school students from the Yakima Valley visited Olympia to sit in on legislative sessions that pertain to their communities. The Latino Community Fund led the students to an opportunity to share their voice to lawmakers that can make a difference.
Students were prepped by LCF with mentors and workshops to meet with lawmakers to advocate for issues that they are passionate about. They were able to sit in on sessions to understand the process that bills go through before they are enacted.
"They got to speak with their legislators about the bills and advocated and uplifted those bills to them," said Giovanni Severino from the Latino Community Fund.
Bills that students spoke up for this year included those about mental health resources, environment issues, and immigration.
Severino says that students wanted to talk about these issues because of the implications they have on where they live.
"There's still bills that are still going through the process and will impact us here in the Yakima Valley that folks can advocate for, or against if they don't like what's on the bill right," said Severino. "It's just all a matter of making sure that people speak out."
Students watched through House Bill 1095 which would create an insurance program for unemployed immigrants within the state. Severino says these students have a lot of exposure to immigrants that this bill would help directly.
Students spoke to the lawmakers directly with the guidance of their mentors. Despite being prepped and comfortable, still had to overcome their nerves.
"Naturally they got nervous, to some point, but we were there to facilitate the conversation and make sure that they didn't feel that they were just thrown into these conversations," said Severino. "We were there to support them."
Despite the nervousness of the students, Severino could also see the joy these students had during this experience.
"I could just sense this energy and also sense of urgency of meeting with these legislators and making sure their voices were heard," said Severino.
The Latino Community Fund report students are excited for the next steps after this event. Some legislators have already reached out to bring some students back for follow up sessions.
