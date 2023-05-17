WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Three organizations are teaming together to offer free affirming haircuts for 2SLGBTQ+ youth this Sunday.
Youth and supportive friends in middle or high school are invited to the Children's Home Society of Washington for a fresh cut. Hair must be cleaned and free of lice. There will be snacks available for those in attendance.
The event is being hosted by the Children's Home Society, part of the Triple Point Walla Walla program, and two barber shops consisting of Capital Barber Shop and Mero Salon.
The event happens on Sunday, May 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at 1612 Penny Lane in Walla Walla.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.