RICHLAND, Wash.-
More than a dozen local sports complex will be equipped with Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) courtesy of the Kadlec Foundation.
“Our foundation board saw the need to help expand access to AEDs at our area sports facilities”, said Molly Stutesman, chair of the Kadlec Foundation board of directors. “We’re pleased to be able to provide these important resources that can be used throughout the year.”
According to a Kadlec Foundation press release the AEDs will be located in areas that are readily accessible at baseball, softball, football, soccer, lacrosse and water recreation facilities.
“We see first-hand the effectiveness AEDs can have to help keep our communities safe,” said Michael Van Beek, battalion chief, Richland Fire and Emergency Services.
Area fire departments are offering training sessions on how to use the AEDs for teams and staff at the selected athletic venues.
Local sports complexes that will be getting AEDs:
- Jefferson Playfied, Richland.
- Badger Mountain Park, Richland.
- Bombing Range Sports Complex, West Richland.
- Pasco Little League Complex.
- Columbia Playfield, Richland.
- Lawrence Scott Park, Kennewick.
- Kennewick American Baseball Complex.
- Kennewick National Baseball Complex.
- Benton City Little League.
- TRAC sports complex.
- Southridge Sports Complex, Kennewick.
- Claybell Park Sports Complex, Richland.
- Richland Babe Youth Sports Complex.
