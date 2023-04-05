WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Two positions are open for applications for the Youth Conservation Corps program at the Whitman National Historic Site.
An eight-week program awaits the two hires who would be able to work on public lands and understand the inner workings of the National Park Service. Applicants can be as young as 15-years-old and up to 18-years-old.
The program starts on June 20th and enrollees will work 40 hours a week as paid employees of the NPS.
