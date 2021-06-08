SELAH, WA - The Selah Parks and Recreation partnered with the Skyhawks to bring even more sport camp options to kids this summer.
"It's really important for kids of all ages to interact with their peers, to get out and get exercise and get that fresh air get some vitamin D from the sun," said Selah's Recreation and Tourism director, Zack Schab.
The Selah Parks and Recreation is bringing back soccer and flag football summer camps. The Skyhawks will offer more sports including swim and cheer.
Getting outside and playing sports with friends is vital for child development said Skyhawks manager for Eastern Washington, Idaho, and Montana, Nick Chapman.
Chapman said more kids are signing up for sport camps this summer than ever before. He said the Mini-Hawk camps, ages four to seven year old, are the most popular.
Skyhawks camps start June 21st, registration is still open online.