TOPPENISH, WA – There are nearly 2.3 million low-income, 16-24 year-old youth in the United States who are not in school.
But, young people can reclaim their education with YouthBuild Yakima Valley, and can do it from the safety of their own home.
YouthBuild Yakima Valley is recruiting for its fall cohort, beginning September 2020. The program is currently offering distance learning for participants. The program provides training, GED education, and mentoring. Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic is continuing the program for another two years with another $1 million grant to continue helping the area’s youth. Enrollment for this program is now open.
To learn more or to apply for the YouthBuild Yakima Valley program, call (509) 865-7630 or email YouthBuild@yvfwc.org
Traditionally, the program offers young people a chance to earn a GED and gain construction skills and experience. Now, with Construction Plus, participants will also learn valuable nursing assistant training. Those who participate in nursing assistant training can earn a state-recognized certificate.
For young people who left high school without a diploma, YouthBuild is an opportunity to reclaim their education, gain the skills they need for employment, and become leaders in their communities.
To be eligible, individuals must be 16-24 years of age, have left traditional schooling, and meet one of the following factors: low income, in foster care, have a disability, child of an incarcerated parent, or migrant youth. They must also be a resident of White Swan, Harrah, Toppenish, Wapato, Granger, Mabton, Sunnyside, or Grandview.
YouthBuild is a national program funded through grants from the U.S. Department of Labor – Employment and Training Administration. The goal of this program is to help young people earn their high school diploma or General Education Development Certificate while gaining occupational skills training that prepares them for career placement.