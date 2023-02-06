YAKIMA, Wash.-
Does someone in your family have special needs? If so, you may be interested in the Yakima Police Department's (YPD) Project Guardian. A program developed to help keep your loved one with special needs, including autism, safe.
Yakima Police launched Project Guardian almost two years ago to help the families of loved ones with special needs keep them safe by providing detailed information and photos to assist police when contacting an individual with special needs.
The program is free, voluntary and confidential, with the database of information maintained by the YPD.
According to the YPD when someone enrolls in the program, officers obtain their basic information, a current digital photograph, family emergency contact information, and other information that might help officers when encountering the individual.
Once registered, you will be mailed a sticker and static cling to display in your home and vehicle window to alert officers of a potential person with special needs.
These stickers will be used to alert first responders of the possibility of atypical behaviors of the occupants both during home visits and during traffic incidents according to the YPD.
