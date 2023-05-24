YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead on April 25th.
YPD Officers found a 53-year-old man dead in an alley on the 700 block of S. 7th St around 2 a.m.
According to the Yakima Police Department a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of a 33-year-old suspect in the case. YPD Officers and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to the tip and the suspect has been booked into the Yakima County Jail on an outstanding warrant and could be facing second degree murder charges.
