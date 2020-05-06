YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department (YPD) will host a Facebook Live event tomorrow, Thursday, May 7th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.
It will be available on YPD’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YakimaPoliceDepartment/
The theme will be “VIRTUAL-Coffee with the Chief.” Police Chief Matthew Murray will provide an overview of current police operations and address YPD’s response to COVID-19.
Chief Murray will answer any questions the community may have.
Those who are unable to attend the event in person can post a comment on YPD’s Facebook page with questions they may have.
The video will be available to watch after the event.