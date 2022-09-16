YAKIMA, Wash.-
On September, 9, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Yakima, the Burea of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Yakima Police Department served two federal search warrants.
According to a Yakima Police Department news release the warrants were related to an ongoing investigation into a cartel.
At one of the search locations a large weapons cache consisting of 27 rifles, 2 shotguns, and 9 handguns were seized.
Money, methamphetamine, and fentanyl were seized in the second search.
"Large weapons caches and fentanyl are a dangerous combo which continues to fuel the violence and crime increases in our communities," said Robert Hammer, Special Agent in Charge.
"One cannot look at the results of this search warrant and fail to recognize the scope and gravity of the seizure. I have no doubt that Yakima is a whole lot safer and that these collaborative investigations are instrumental in reducing violent crime," said Yakima Police Chief Murray.
