YAKIMA, Wash.- The community is invited to a National Police Week Memorial Service at Sarg Hubbard Park on Monday May 15 to honor fallen YPD Officers.
National Police Week is a time to honor and remember Officers who have fallen in the line-of-duty, it starts on Sunday, May 14 and runs through Saturday, May 20.
The Police Week Memorial Service will start at 4 p.m. and will feature a special tribute to K9 Officer Trex according to the YPD.
