YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of an armed robbery at a business on the 100 block of West Mead Avenue on Thursday, November, 18.
A man with a gun allegedly walked into a business and demanded money from a female employee.
The employee gave the suspect some cash and they fled from the business.
Yakima Police searched the area and found residential security camera footage that showed a vehicle leaving the area after the robbery.
According to a YPD Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit press release, the owner and driver of the car were identified and questioned.
The robbery suspect was later found at a Motel 6 and was booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of 1st degree robbery.
"As we head into that time of season when we see an increase in robberies, I want to remind business owners to please keep a limited amount of cash on hand," said Captain Jay Seely with the Yakima Police Department.
