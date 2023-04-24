YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are investigating a homicide after responding to an apartment on the 100 block of N. 9th Street around 1:25 a.m. on April 23 for reports of an unresponsive male.
Three different females called 911 reporting that there had been an altercation at the apartment according to the YPD. When Officers arrived they found a 26-year-old man unresponsive. Officers and first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene according to a YPD press release.
The three females who called 911 were all interviewed and probable cause was developed to arrest one 24-year-old woman on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and 2nd degree assault.
YPD's homicide investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 509-575-6200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.