YAKIMA, Wash.-

The Yakima Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of N. 1st Street.

According to Sergeant Dustin Soptich with the YPD Gang Unit, a 25 year old male arrived at Mel's Diner with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Mel's diner is currently open.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.