YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Police Department is investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of N. 1st Street.
According to Sergeant Dustin Soptich with the YPD Gang Unit, a 25 year old male arrived at Mel's Diner with a gunshot wound to the torso.
The victim was transported to the hospital.
Mel's diner is currently open.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
