YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 11:14 p.m. According to Yakima Police Department, Stefan was located at 10:25 p.m. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 

Yakima Police Department is currently asking for help in locating a missing and endangered child.

YPD is currently looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. His name is Stefan Green. 

He was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants. 

He was last seen in the area of 900 South 72nd Avenue.

If you see Stefan please call 911. 

