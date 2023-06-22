YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people suspected of stealing credit cards.
According to YPD the couple that was seen by Walmart security cameras on June 9 using credit cards that were stolen from an elderly shopper at Fred Meyer earlier in the day.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact YPD Detective Medina at 509-575-6203 or via email at Arturo.medina@yakimawa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.